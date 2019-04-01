Edith Canada

Edith Canada, 98, of Radcliff, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Radcliff Veterans Center.

She was a World War II veteran.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Canada; two sisters, Ruthie and Ethelyn; and a brother, LeRoy.

Survivors include her five daughters, Betty Hayes, Maria (Benson) Lane, Nancy (Ed) Hancock, Carrol (Stanley) Neal and Dorothy (John) Jones; a sibling, Sister Mary Clara Thomas of St. Paul, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Josh Miller officiating.

Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019
