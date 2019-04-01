Edith Canada, 98, of Radcliff, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Radcliff Veterans Center.
She was a World War II veteran.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Canada; two sisters, Ruthie and Ethelyn; and a brother, LeRoy.
Survivors include her five daughters, Betty Hayes, Maria (Benson) Lane, Nancy (Ed) Hancock, Carrol (Stanley) Neal and Dorothy (John) Jones; a sibling, Sister Mary Clara Thomas of St. Paul, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Josh Miller officiating.
Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
