Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Laverne Spilman "EL" Boteler. View Sign

Edith "EL" Laverne Spilman Boteler, 80, of Brandenburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.



She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Doe Valley Deers and a former member of Vine Grove Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Boteler was also an auxiliary volunteer at Hardin Memorial Hospital and retired from civil service.



She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Spil­man; a sister, Doris Johnson; and a brother, James Compton.



She is survived by her husband, Othel "Bo" Boteler of Brandenburg; a daughter, Terri Spilman Jones of Elizabethtown; a son, Mark (Marcia) Spilman of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister, Robin (Bob) Dingus of Brandenburg; three brothers, Edwin (Pat) Compton of Louisville, Eugene (Ronnie) Compton of Irvington, and Mike (Diane) Compton of Brandenburg; seven grandchildren, Travis (Jacqui) Jones, Matthew Spilman, Danielle Spilman, Megan (Kris) Spilman Teague, Katelyn Spilman. Justin (Stacy) Brangers and Jessica (Seth) Knotts; and nine great grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Tuesday, April 30, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Brandenburg with the Rev. Paul Frederick officiating.



Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Louisville, KY 40223.



Condolences may be expressed at Edith "EL" Laverne Spilman Boteler, 80, of Brandenburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Doe Valley Deers and a former member of Vine Grove Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Boteler was also an auxiliary volunteer at Hardin Memorial Hospital and retired from civil service.She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Spil­man; a sister, Doris Johnson; and a brother, James Compton.She is survived by her husband, Othel "Bo" Boteler of Brandenburg; a daughter, Terri Spilman Jones of Elizabethtown; a son, Mark (Marcia) Spilman of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister, Robin (Bob) Dingus of Brandenburg; three brothers, Edwin (Pat) Compton of Louisville, Eugene (Ronnie) Compton of Irvington, and Mike (Diane) Compton of Brandenburg; seven grandchildren, Travis (Jacqui) Jones, Matthew Spilman, Danielle Spilman, Megan (Kris) Spilman Teague, Katelyn Spilman. Justin (Stacy) Brangers and Jessica (Seth) Knotts; and nine great grandchildren.The funeral is at noon Tuesday, April 30, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Brandenburg with the Rev. Paul Frederick officiating.Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Louisville, KY 40223.Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com. Funeral Home Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home

2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.