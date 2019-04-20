Edith "EL" Laverne Spilman Boteler, 80, of Brandenburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Laverne Spilman "EL" Boteler.
She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Doe Valley Deers and a former member of Vine Grove Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Boteler was also an auxiliary volunteer at Hardin Memorial Hospital and retired from civil service.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Spilman; a sister, Doris Johnson; and a brother, James Compton.
She is survived by her husband, Othel "Bo" Boteler of Brandenburg; a daughter, Terri Spilman Jones of Elizabethtown; a son, Mark (Marcia) Spilman of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister, Robin (Bob) Dingus of Brandenburg; three brothers, Edwin (Pat) Compton of Louisville, Eugene (Ronnie) Compton of Irvington, and Mike (Diane) Compton of Brandenburg; seven grandchildren, Travis (Jacqui) Jones, Matthew Spilman, Danielle Spilman, Megan (Kris) Spilman Teague, Katelyn Spilman. Justin (Stacy) Brangers and Jessica (Seth) Knotts; and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Tuesday, April 30, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Brandenburg with the Rev. Paul Frederick officiating.
Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Louisville, KY 40223.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019