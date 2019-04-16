Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Lyle Lee. View Sign

Edith Lyle Lee, 89, of Melbourne, Florida, left to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by family.



Edith was born and raised in Kentucky. In high school she received the Daughters of the American Revolution award and graduated at the top of her class. She was a talented pianist, who played piano for WIEL radio station and her church. Edith worked in Elizabethtown as a secretary, was an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and volunteered at the local hospital until she moved to Melbourne. There she served as church secretary for Central Baptist Church until she retired.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandparent and friend who truly will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Fern Weller; and her husband, John Earl Lee.



She is survived by her three children, Charlotte Godfrey of Valrico, Florida, Don (Lorri) Lee of Melbourne and Patricia (Calvin) Riggs of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren including Phillip (Pam) Godfrey, Melanie Jones, Matthew (Brittany) Godfrey, Sydney Ruefenacht, Christopher Lee, Aaron Lee, Angelica Lee, Matthew (Brittani) Riggs, John (Loryn) Riggs and Michael Riggs; and 15 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service in her honor is at 2 p.m. May 18 at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne.



