1/1
Edmon Allen Kaster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmon Allen Kaster, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

He was a native of Elizabethtown and worked in construction. He loved the outdoors, bird watching and astronomy. He also loved playing the guitar, country music and keeping up with the news and politics.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edmon Thomas Kaster.

Survivors include three children, Kristin Kaster of Elizabethtown and Edmon R. Kaster and Daniel Kaster, both of Louisville; his mother, Sara Lynn Brunson of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Kevin (Janey) Kaster, Ben Brunson and John Brunson; four sisters, Susan Heady, Tammy Kaster, Melissa Kaster and Belinda Kane; a grandchild, Winnie Kaster; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved