Edmon Allen Kaster, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.



He was a native of Elizabethtown and worked in construction. He loved the outdoors, bird watching and astronomy. He also loved playing the guitar, country music and keeping up with the news and politics.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edmon Thomas Kaster.



Survivors include three children, Kristin Kaster of Elizabethtown and Edmon R. Kaster and Daniel Kaster, both of Louisville; his mother, Sara Lynn Brunson of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Kevin (Janey) Kaster, Ben Brunson and John Brunson; four sisters, Susan Heady, Tammy Kaster, Melissa Kaster and Belinda Kane; a grandchild, Winnie Kaster; and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store