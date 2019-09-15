Edmon Thomas Kaster

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmon Thomas Kaster.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edmon Thomas Kaster, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County, and worked in construction as a welder. He loved children, learning, words, scrabble, and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He wanted to be remembered as an honest man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmon Richard Kaster and Lucille Mae Skaggs Kaster; and his sister, Mary Joyce Krause.

He is survived by five children, Susan Heady, Allen Kaster, Tammy Kaster, Kevin (Janey) Kaster, and Melissa Kaster; a brother, James (Judy) Kaster; eight grandchildren, Megan Heady, Tiffany Heady, Kristin Kaster, Ed Kaster, Dan Kaster, Matthew Kaster, Madison Gross and Harreson Sloier; three great-grandchildren; two nieces, Vicki Krause and Lora (David) Day; and a nephew,
J.R. (Morgan) Kaster.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lincoln Trail Home Health Agency.

Condolences may be expressed brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.