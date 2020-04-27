Edmond Lee Dixon, 69, of Harned, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Upton on May 7, 1950. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a training instructor with civil service and retired in 2005. He was the owner of Ed's Computers, a business that he operated in Hardinsburg for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Dixon.
Ed is survived by his wife, Betty Nottingham Dixon of Harned; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Brad Carroll of Elizabethtown, and their children, Lily Dixon, Marlee, Zach and Braden Carroll; his mother, Frances Dixon of Elizabethtown; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Rose Dixon of Elizabethtown; and a sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Larry Blackstone of Elizabethtown.
Private services will be held with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020