Edmond Lee Dixon (1950 - 2020)
Edmond Lee Dixon, 69, of Harned, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Upton on May 7, 1950. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a training instructor with civil service and retired in 2005. He was the owner of Ed's Computers, a business that he operated in Hardinsburg for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Dixon.

Ed is survived by his wife, Betty Nottingham Dixon of Harned; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Brad Carroll of Elizabethtown, and their children, Lily Dixon, Marlee, Zach and Braden Carroll; his mother, Frances Dixon of Elizabethtown; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Rose Dixon of Elizabethtown; and a sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Larry Blackstone of Elizabethtown.

Private services will be held with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Trent-Dowell Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020
