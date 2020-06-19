Edna D. Goodman, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.



She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Eastview and was a longtime resident of Cecilia. She retired from Bussman Manufacturer after 44½ years and was a member of Grandview Baptist Church and attended Howevalley United Methodist Church for many years. She was a founding member of the KY 86 Ladies Auxiliary and was a faithful servant, dedicating her life to God, family and others. Her life was her testimony.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruseaw Goodman; a son, Gregory Allen Goodman; a grandson, Donnie Bradfort Goodman Jr.; three brothers, Raymond, Muriel and George Yates; and her parents, George and Evie D. Goodman Yates.



Survivors include two sons, Donnie Goodman and Curtis (Karen) Goodman, all of Cecilia; 11 grandchildren, Jamie (Kelly) Goodman, DeWayne (Mary) Goodman, Hope (David) Rogers, Gary Goodman, Kendra (Todd) Mattingly, Kristen Stewart, Bana Goodman, Jessica (Tyler) Lynch, Ashley (Chris) Grimes, Shelby (Anthony) Pearsall and Charles Curtis Goodman; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Howevalley Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store