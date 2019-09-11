Edna Elizabeth Rainey Pence, 94, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.



She was born June 9, 1925, in Grayson County the daughter of the late Millard and Nova Hart Rainey and stepmother, Isabell Rainey.



She was a retired cook for George H. Goodman Elementary School, who enjoyed bird watching and cooking. She was a former member of the Big Clifty Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the College View Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; and two brothers and two sisters, Charles and Holmes Rainey and Nellie Hodge and Reba Matthews.



Survivors include her four children, Norman Pence (Juanita) of Taylorsville, Mickey Edwards (Duke) of Big Clifty, Judy Marchbanks (Jesse) of Pitttsboro, Indiana, and Kathy Crawford (Bill) of Leitchfield; seven grandchildren, Eric Pence (Kim), Michael Pence (Millie), Michelle Earnhart (Eric) Alan Edwards (Judy), Deana Paden (Eddie), Bryan Edwards (Marie) and Sarah Mizell (Eric); sixteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Rainey (Brenda); five sisters, Helen Clemons, Margie Duvall (Raymond), Imogene Harrison (Marcus), Gail Spencer (Felton) and Sue Clark: a sister-in-law, Zola Pence; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, Sept. 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Eddie Paden officiating. Burial follows in New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. CDT until time of service Monday at the funeral home.



