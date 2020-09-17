Edna Grace Miller, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.



She was a native of Butler, Indiana, a member of the Shriners and formerly worked at Bryan Custom Plastics Factory. She was a very loving and caring person and was a strong believer in God.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cleo Elroy Jack; her second husband, Harry Hutchinson; a daughter, Donna Marie Jack; and her parents, Jay Ross Thompson and Carrie Marie Marks Thompson.



Survivors include three sons, Robert Cleo Jack (Julia), David Lee Jack (Myra) and Ricky Lamar Jack; two sisters, Donna Morrow and Virginia Chard; seven grandchildren, Michael, Mandy, Mark, Eric, Elroy, Janet and Aaron; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Gerril, Jordan, Daisy, Misty, Troy, Chad and Carter; and three great-great-grandchildren, Chris, Zach and Easton.



A private service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store