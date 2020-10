Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Mae Clinard, 99, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.



Survivors include a niece, Peggy Borchert.



There will be no public service or visitation because of COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Tennessee.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

