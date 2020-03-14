Edna Mae Stillwell Kaster, 94, of Eastview, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was a native of Hardin County, a graduate of Rineyville High School and a lifelong member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Arvin "Buck" Kaster; a brother, W.T. Stillwell; two sisters, Eleanor Mittendorf and Verniece Savage; and her parents, Milburn T. and Josephine Skaggs Stillwell.
She is survived by a son, Charles (Beverly) Kaster of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Diane (David) Ratliff of Eastview; a brother, Larry (Vicki) Stillwell of McLoud, Oklahoma; two sisters, Lovell Lainhart of Fairmount, Indiana, and Juanita (Tom) Rogers of Rotunda, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020