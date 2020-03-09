Edna Sue Tucker Dailey Hall, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Upton to Raymond and Annie Russell Tucker. She was a beloved housekeeper for a number of families. She was a longtime member of Valley Creek Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two beloved husbands, Ronnie Dailey and Fred Hall; two sisters, Barbara Buckles and Alice Faye Johnson; and two brothers, James "Jack" and Harold Tucker.



Survivors include a son, Randall "Scott" (Angela) Dailey of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter, Savannah Autumn Faith Dailey of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Mary Tucker Dever of Elizabethtown, Rose Marie Tucker Parrett of Sonora and Peggy Tucker Nunn of Elizabethtown; and very special neighbors.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

