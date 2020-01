Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduardo Andrada Escalera. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eduardo Andrada Escalera, 90, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Taitague Escalera; a daughter, Doris T. Escalera; his parents, Jose D. And Tomasa A. Escalera; a sister and brother-in-law, Josefina and George Jara; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Eriginaldo and Edelina Escalera and Jose Escalera Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Panfilo Panogot, Basilio Melote and Fernando Escares; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Inocencio and Candida Taitague.



Survivors include nine children and their spouses, Jose and Annie Escalera, John and Sue Escalera, Vivian and Walter Cruz, Gloria and Tony San Nicolas, Elizabeth and Martin Barcinas, Elveria and Ronnie San Nicolas, Alice and John Quenga, Jesse and Cathy Escalera and James and Carmen Escalera; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Janet and Joey Garrido (Miranda, Devon (Uriah), Aiden, Cecile); Bea-Marie Escalera (Jayden, Colin, Lawrence, Faith), John and Jacylin Escalera (Jasmin, Jae); Nicole and Mike Clements (Jessica (Allie, Caroline, Riley), Cara and Michael (Jaymi, Barret), Gracie, Webb, Gina Escalera; Nelisha and Jesse San Agustin (Amara, Briana, Tawny, Caleb), Walter Jr. and Jovan Cruz (Tristen, Auriana, Elijah, Coen), Nerissa and Josh Calvo (Chloe); Andrea and Austin Drehmel (Jillian, Corey, Kayden, Vincent, Anthony, Aiko), Vincent and Candice San Nicolas (Kennedy, Liam); Jonie Barcinas (Bryson), Martin and Devi Barcinas, Edward and Nasha Barcinas (Abigail, Ava); Ronica San Nicolas (Yamileth, Manuel), Jamie Bowles (Gabriel, Stormy), Joshua Golick; Derick Quenga (Dreana, Lana, Izaiah, Decian, Dre'Ani, Dev'an), (Victor Jr., Lourdes Ester), Celine Quenga; Andrea Barcinas (Hezekiah, Kawika, Anaiyah), Austin Escalera; Maria and Dorian Gaines (Braxton, Brayden, Blake), Melissa Escalera, Miranda Escalera, James Jr. Escalera, Johnny Escalera; sisters, brothers and spouses, Lilia Panogot, Evelina Escares, Erlando and Marietta Escalera, Esmeraldo and Ninfa R. Escalera, Elvira Melote, Edmundo and Ninfa D. Escalera; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.



