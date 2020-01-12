Edward Junior "Billy" Lee, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence in Hodgenville with his family by his side.
He was a lifelong native of LaRue County born Feb. 27, 1942 to the late, Bill and Blanche Thompson Lee.
He was a farmer and loved working with his hands.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a daughter, Teresa Gail Lee; and a brother, Rodney Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Cruse Lee of Hodgenville; two sons, Scotty (Robin) Lee and Timothy (Sherry) Lee, all of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Clopton, Ashley (Brandon) Scott, Jud (Abigail) Lee, Elliana Lee, Alex Short and Nichols (Crystal) Short, six great-grandchildren, Jacob DeSpain, Tyson Clopton, Caroline Scott, Waylon Scott, Elizabeth Short and Ester Short; a sister, Brenda Applegate of Louisville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Marty Lee officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020