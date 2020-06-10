Edward Lowell Goldsmith, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.



He was a native of Upton, retired from Dow Corning Corporation after 32 years and served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany as military police. He was a member of Stephensburg Masonic Lodge No. 212 and College Heights United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Melicca Goldsmith; five sisters, Janna Lucas, Freda Sullivan, Edna Combs, Stella Routt and Priscilla Lewis; and three brothers, James Goldsmith, Charles Goldsmith and Lonnie Goldsmith.



Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lois Cook Goldsmith; two sisters, Irma "Jean" Booker and Fontia Brackett, both of Upton; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Don Sexton officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Methodist Children's Home.



