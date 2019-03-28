Edwin "Joe" Joseph Voge, 55, of Radcliff, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
|
He was an avid UofL fan.
Survivors include his father, Don Voge; a brother, Donald D. Voge II; and a nephew, Donald Voge III, all of Radcliff.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, 1100 S. Logsdon Parkway in Radcliff with the Rev. Pam Thorson officiating.
A lunch follows at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St. in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019