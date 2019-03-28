Edwin 'Joe' Joseph Voge

Edwin "Joe" Joseph Voge, 55, of Radcliff, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was an avid UofL fan.
Survivors include his father, Don Voge; a brother, Donald D. Voge II; and a nephew, Donald Voge III, all of Radcliff.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, 1100 S. Logsdon Parkway in Radcliff with the Rev. Pam Thorson officiating.
A lunch follows at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St. in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019
