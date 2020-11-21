1/1
Edwin Mark "Mark" Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Mark Allen "Mark" passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, a diehard UK Wildcats fan, who lived for his weekends on the lake. Mark was president of Mark Allen Transportation, loved motorcycles and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Cook Allen; four siblings, Carolyn Matherly, Jackie Dale Allen, Jerry Allen and Candy Brown.

Survivors include his daughter, Meagan Allen of Mount Washington; a brother, Sonny Allen (Brenda) of Elizabethtown; and three sisters, Linda Fulkerson of Elizabethtown, Pamela Bernard (Michael) of Louisville and Tammy Johnson (Gary) of Elizabethtown.

Cremation has been chosen followed by a private graveside service at Upton Cemetery. A scattering of ashes will be held at Nolin Lake to be scheduled at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved