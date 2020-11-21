Edwin Mark Allen "Mark" passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, a diehard UK Wildcats fan, who lived for his weekends on the lake. Mark was president of Mark Allen Transportation, loved motorcycles and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Cook Allen; four siblings, Carolyn Matherly, Jackie Dale Allen, Jerry Allen and Candy Brown.
Survivors include his daughter, Meagan Allen of Mount Washington; a brother, Sonny Allen (Brenda) of Elizabethtown; and three sisters, Linda Fulkerson of Elizabethtown, Pamela Bernard (Michael) of Louisville and Tammy Johnson (Gary) of Elizabethtown.
Cremation has been chosen followed by a private graveside service at Upton Cemetery. A scattering of ashes will be held at Nolin Lake to be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
.