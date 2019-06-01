Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Pickerell. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary





Edwin Pickerell, 99, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Pickerell was a World War II veteran of the European front who received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was retired from General Electric Appliance Park and was a lifelong farmer, a member and deacon of Nolynn Baptist Church and a 70-plus-year member of Gavel Lodge No. 570 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Billy" and Mary Alice Johnson Pickerell; two sisters, Dorothy Howell and Gracie Underwood; and three brothers, Lloyd "Ray" Pickerell, William Pickerell and Ralph Pickerell.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Mildred Jones Pickerell; a son, George (Sandy) Pickerell of Hodgenville; a daughter, Sharon (George) Stiles of Elizabethtown; three granddaughters, Georgiana Pickerell and Whitney (Blake) Durrett, all of Hodgenville and Bethany (Luke Shearrow) Stiles of Elizabethtown; three great-grandsons, Edison Durrett and Parker and Levi Shearrow; a brother, Virgle Pickerell of Buffalo; and a special caregiver, Dana Ridings.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Revs. Dan Flanagan, George Smith and Blake Durrett officiating. Burial with full military honors follows in Big Spring Cemetery in LaRue County.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748; Nolynn Baptist Church, 531 Middle Creek Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748, or the .

