Edwin Walker Lambright, Sr., 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.

He was a native of Athens, Texas, and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 45 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Russell; a son, Russell William Lambright; and his parents, Robert Walker Lambright and Angie Kale Lambright.

He is survived by his sons, David (Kathy) Lambright of Elizabethown and Edwin (Karen) Lambright, Jr. of Virginia; daughter-in-law, Judy Lambright; 10 grandchildren, Crystal Beauchamp, Johnnelle Lambright, Jason Lambright, James Lambright, Edie Bautista, Bonnie Lambright Woodcox, Christopher Lambright, Russell Lambright, Thomas Lambright and Jacob Lambright; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019
