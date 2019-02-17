Edwin Walker Lambright, Sr., 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Walker Lambright Sr..
He was a native of Athens, Texas, and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 45 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Russell; a son, Russell William Lambright; and his parents, Robert Walker Lambright and Angie Kale Lambright.
He is survived by his sons, David (Kathy) Lambright of Elizabethown and Edwin (Karen) Lambright, Jr. of Virginia; daughter-in-law, Judy Lambright; 10 grandchildren, Crystal Beauchamp, Johnnelle Lambright, Jason Lambright, James Lambright, Edie Bautista, Bonnie Lambright Woodcox, Christopher Lambright, Russell Lambright, Thomas Lambright and Jacob Lambright; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2019