Edwin "Ed" Whitley Snyder, 91, of Rineyville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Betty Brizendine Snyder; a son, Richard L. Snyder; a daughter, Debora Chabot; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Rineyville Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Shacklett officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.



Masks will be expected to be worn as directed by the Governor of Kentucky.

