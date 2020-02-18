Edwina Maratita Ogo, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kensington Manor Care & Rehabilitation in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Ogo was a member of St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff, where she was a Eucharist minister and cleaned the church for 16 years. She also was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and the Seven Faithful Sisters Prayer Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan R. and Victoria M. Ogo; two sisters, Maria Olivia Ogo Gogue and Felicidad Manglona Ogo; and a brother, Ignacio Maratito Ogo.
Survivors include several nephews and nieces; her St. Christopher Parish family and many friends.
A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Ogo is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020