Effie E. Riggs, 95, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her residence.



She was the devoted wife of the late Bert Riggs, loving mother and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.



Born in Giles County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late George McRee and the late Bertha S. Chapman McRree.



Survivors include two daughters, Janet Jenkins (Bill), of Bonnieville and Cindy Bailey (Rick) of Clarkson; two sons, Greg Riggs (Vickie) of Louisville and Stephen Riggs (Phyllis) of Upton; a daughter-in-law, Ann Riggs of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Randy Riggs (Sheena) of Elizabethtown, Dr. Andrew Jenkins of Leitchfield, Sara Rock (Matt) of Sonora, Ben Jenkins (Carina) of Bonnieville, Josh Bailey (Tiffany), Jacob Riggs (Amy) and Jennifer Tucker (Dennis), all Clarkson, and Jasmine Knight (Isaac) of Upton; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her dedicated caregivers, Becky, Vera, Rosetta, Paula and Brenda.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday, Nov. 2 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Upton with Brother Carlon Fields officiating. Interment follows in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Friday at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT Saturday at the church.



Memorial donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery or .

