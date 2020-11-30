Elaine Julia Ruggiero Raeburn, 93, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Elaine J. Raeburn was born in 1927 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Her parents, Lena and Leo Ruggiero, had four children including Norma Sullivan (deceased), Leona Ruggiero and Robert Ruggiero (deceased). Elaine passed away at Country Pleasures, her assisted living home in Traverse City. Of Italian descent and raised on the east coast, she brought her steady strength and passion for life to every community in which she lived.
Earning her high school diploma from Waterbury Catholic High School in 1945, she continued her education at Skidmore College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Art Education in 1949. The following year, Elaine married her high school sweetheart and true love, Rowland A. Raeburn (deceased 2018). Prior to becoming a mother, she taught visual art to elementary and high school students in Connecticut and New Mexico. Row and Elaine raised a family of three, Joan E. Holland, Pamela M. Soha (deceased 2013) and James C. Raeburn. Elaine is survived by 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild who knew her as Mimi.
Dedicated to serving others, she succeeded in making the world a better place in the ways she cared for those around her. In an interview about her work with Habitat for Humanity, she said, "you can't conceive of people living the way some of the people in this county are living ... they are people and have needs just like I do and I want to help them."
Her nonprofit work included the Christ Child Society, in Akron, Ohio, where she was also extremely instrumental in building the Ronald McDonald House, which came to be known as "the house Elaine built." When she and Rowland moved to Elizabethtown, she continued her service work as treasurer and as member of the nurturing committee for Hardin County Habitat for Humanity.
Elaine's powerful love for her family and friends was expressed in the way she and Row created a welcoming space for all. As an artist and creative spirit, her home was her canvas. Cooking and bringing people together was her joy and her gift.
The funeral was Monday, Nov. 30, at Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City with Father Jarvis of Christ the King Catholic Church officiating. Catholic burial followed in Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens, where Elaine was buried beside Rowland.
A donation in Elaine J. Raeburn's name may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Akron House, 141 W. State St., Akron, OH. 44302, rmhakron.org
, Hardin County Habitat for Humanity, 2816 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or Country Pleasures Assisted Living, 1818 River Ridge Road, Traverse City, MI 49696
