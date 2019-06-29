Elbert Austin "Al" Turner Jr., 69, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Louisville, a lifelong member of the Rineyville Optimist Club, was an automotive machinist for 50 years and taught at ECTC for 7 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid hunter and fisherman and was in multiple bass tournaments for 32 years in multiple bass tournament circuits.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Turner, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Beti Akridge Turner; his mother, Elizabeth Boyd Turner of Elizabethtown; three sons, Elbert Austin (Sarah) Turner III of Montana, Joseph (Lori) Turner of Vine Grove and Phillip Turner of Indiana; a daughter, Maggie Turner of Texas; a brother, David (Linda) Turner of Cadiz; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 30, 2019