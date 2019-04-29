Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elbert Leo Lewis. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Elbert Leo Lewis, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.



He was a native of Hardin County, where he attended St. James School through the 10th grade and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1946. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1956 with a civil engineering degree. He worked for the Kentucky Department of Highways in Glasgow, Madisonville, Bardstown, Frankfort, Louisville, New Castle and Elizabethtown. He served as resident engineer, maintenance engineer and traffic engineer for 22 years and was transportation engineering branch manager for traffic for 25 years. He served under 15 governors, retiring in 2008 with 54½ years of service with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



He was a Korean War Army veteran and a member of St. James Catholic Church where he was presently a member of the Forever Young Club and the Widowed Friends Group. He was a 66-year member of American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown, a 63-year member of Elizabethtown Council, Knights of Columbus No. 1455 where he was past Grand Knight (1968-1970), 62-year member of Msgr. McGee General Assembly, Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Old Kentucky Home Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers and was a member of the Kentucky Association of Transportation Engineers.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Laura Young Lewis; two wives, Mary Jo Routt Lewis and Frances Joyce Adams Lewis; three sisters, Marjorie Catherine Lewis Price, Mildred Evelyn Lewis and Theresa Lucille Lewis Harp;; and three brothers, James Donald Lewis, Charles Melvin Lewis and Harold Lewis.



He is survived by two sons, Elbert Leo "Bert" Lewis Jr. of Elizabethtown and Bernard Patrick Lewis of Louisville; four daughters, Theresa Ann Lewis (Todd) Long, Ellen Marie Lewis (John) Allen, all of Louisville, Barbara Kathleen Lewis of CIncinnati, Ohio, and Sarah Jo Lewis (John) Moore of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Janet (Jay) Stith and Phyllis Filiatreau; and 10 grandchildren, Natalie, Amelia, Noah, Kaira, Sylvia, Johnny, Liam, Lily, Collin and Courtney; a stepson, Adam (Sarah) Wheatley; and nine stepgrandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.



There will be a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at Elbert Leo Lewis, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence.He was a native of Hardin County, where he attended St. James School through the 10th grade and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1946. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1956 with a civil engineering degree. He worked for the Kentucky Department of Highways in Glasgow, Madisonville, Bardstown, Frankfort, Louisville, New Castle and Elizabethtown. He served as resident engineer, maintenance engineer and traffic engineer for 22 years and was transportation engineering branch manager for traffic for 25 years. He served under 15 governors, retiring in 2008 with 54½ years of service with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.He was a Korean War Army veteran and a member of St. James Catholic Church where he was presently a member of the Forever Young Club and the Widowed Friends Group. He was a 66-year member of American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown, a 63-year member of Elizabethtown Council, Knights of Columbus No. 1455 where he was past Grand Knight (1968-1970), 62-year member of Msgr. McGee General Assembly, Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Old Kentucky Home Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers and was a member of the Kentucky Association of Transportation Engineers.He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Laura Young Lewis; two wives, Mary Jo Routt Lewis and Frances Joyce Adams Lewis; three sisters, Marjorie Catherine Lewis Price, Mildred Evelyn Lewis and Theresa Lucille Lewis Harp;; and three brothers, James Donald Lewis, Charles Melvin Lewis and Harold Lewis.He is survived by two sons, Elbert Leo "Bert" Lewis Jr. of Elizabethtown and Bernard Patrick Lewis of Louisville; four daughters, Theresa Ann Lewis (Todd) Long, Ellen Marie Lewis (John) Allen, all of Louisville, Barbara Kathleen Lewis of CIncinnati, Ohio, and Sarah Jo Lewis (John) Moore of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Janet (Jay) Stith and Phyllis Filiatreau; and 10 grandchildren, Natalie, Amelia, Noah, Kaira, Sylvia, Johnny, Liam, Lily, Collin and Courtney; a stepson, Adam (Sarah) Wheatley; and nine stepgrandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.There will be a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close