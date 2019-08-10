Eldon LaVerne Large, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 11, 1947, in Weatherford, Texas, and moved to Kentucky in 1959. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was an electrician for 40 years. He was an outdoors man who loved to fish, boat, barbecue and spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Eldon Large and Margaret LaVerne Nall Large; and a brother, Monty Wayland Large.
Survivors include his son, Andrew Eldon Large of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Anne-Marie (Todd) Dossett of Bardstown and Sara Jane Riggs of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Roger Kevin (Judy) Large and William Dennis (Diane) Large, all of Elizabethtown; and eight grandchildren, Lilly-Anne, Alex, Claire and Jennah Dossett, Kayden Large, Katie Duke and Olivia and Maddie Riggs.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Elizabethtown City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019