Eleonore Musick, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Eleonore was a loving mother/grandmother and lived a full life. She was dearly loved by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Eleonore was preceded in death by a half-brother in Germany; her husband, Clifford Ray Musick; and her domestic partner of 39 years, Fred Menchaca.

Survivors include three children, Dagmar McClure of Upton, Cliff (Sheila) Musick of Radcliff and Evelyn (John) Stasel of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Stacy Bigler, Brandon White and Derek McClure; three great-grandchildren, Samuel, Cherish and Raelyn; three half sisters and two half brothers in Germany; and three bonus daughters, Rosa, Angela and Coneitha.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Eleonore Musick from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
