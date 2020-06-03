Elijah "Breezy" Malique McQueary, 22, of Radcliff, departed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Elijah was a 2016 North Hardin High School graduate, who found passion in many fields. Some of his top passions were football, family and his friends.



Survivors include his mother and best friend, Heather McQueary Brown; his loving father, James Brown; his three sisters, Mykayla Hardy, Jaylen Brown and Deajah Brown. He also is survived by his grandparents, Gayle B. Garrett and Jamie Richard Garrett.



A celebration of his life is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Following at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, there will be a balloon release at Freeman Lake Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.



Please text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 to leave your name on the guest register book.

