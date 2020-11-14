1/1
Elisabeth Ursula Rink
Elisabeth Ursula Rink, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.

Mrs. Rink was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Rink; and two beloved fur babies, Benjamin and Nikki.

Survivors include three children, Irene Stilwell (Jon) of Oklahoma, Robert Rink (Paula) of Rineyville and Sue Lipscomb (Ray) of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Kristian, Heather, Tim, Ryan, Brenda and Steven; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Rink is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Donations can be made to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
