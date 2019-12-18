Elizabeth Ann "Betty Anne" Thompson Powers, 81, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Flaherty to the late Robert Walter and Frances Whalen Thompson.
Betty Anne had retired as a register nurse, where she worked at Sts Mary & Elizabeth, Baptist and Hardin Memorial hospitals. She also owned a Merle Norman Studio and tanning salon and continued to manage their own real estate business.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Powers; four sisters, Wanda Martin, Dorothy Woodham, Deloris Yarmus and Margaret Mary Smith; and two brothers, Melvin "Mickey" Thompson and Robert Thompson.
Survivors include her four children, Mark Powers, Lisa Burton, Stephanie Powers (Tina Menefee) and Bridgett Mattingly; a sister, Sandy Wilson; two brothers, Freddie Joe Thompson and Bernie Thompson; and three grandchildren, Bob, Aaron and Brett.
A funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 5501 New Cut Road in Louisville with burial in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., in Louisville.
Memorial gifts can be made to the or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019