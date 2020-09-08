1/
Elizabeth Anne Parrish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Parrish, 49, of Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and children.

She was a devout Christian and loving wife, who devoted her career to staying home with her children. She was known for her loving, kind spirit. She was a graduate of Georgetown College with a marketing and finance degree.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Houston Parrish of Elizabethtown; her parents, Malcolm Dills Royse III and Brenda Royse of Winchester; two wonderful children, Melanie Parrish and Nathan Parrish, both of Elizabethtown; and a brother, David (Beth) Royse of Columbus, Ohio.

A private family service is Friday, Sept. 11, at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown led by Pastor Jeff Wilson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
Severns Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved