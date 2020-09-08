Elizabeth Anne Parrish, 49, of Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and children.



She was a devout Christian and loving wife, who devoted her career to staying home with her children. She was known for her loving, kind spirit. She was a graduate of Georgetown College with a marketing and finance degree.



Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Houston Parrish of Elizabethtown; her parents, Malcolm Dills Royse III and Brenda Royse of Winchester; two wonderful children, Melanie Parrish and Nathan Parrish, both of Elizabethtown; and a brother, David (Beth) Royse of Columbus, Ohio.



A private family service is Friday, Sept. 11, at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown led by Pastor Jeff Wilson.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store