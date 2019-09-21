Elizabeth (Riggs) Choate

  • "We are so sorry to hear about your mom.She was such a..."
    - Jessie and Connie Trent
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY
42784
(270)-369-7444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
Obituary
Elizabeth Riggs Choate, 89, of Upton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her residence in Upton.

She was born in Upton to Roy and Cliffie Riggs. She was a loving wife and mother. Elizabeth loved to farm. She enjoyed working outside and growing thier crops. She was a member of Sonora United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper "Jap" Choate; 11 siblings; her parents; 2 great-grandchildren; and two son-in-laws, Bob Littlefield and Joey Mabe.

She is survived by three sons, Gillard (Linda) Choate of Upton, Ronnie (Sharon) Choate of Upton and Paul (Carol Ann) Choate of Upton; four daughters, Carolyn (Danny) Knight of Sonora, Reva (Roger) Richardson of Upton, Opal Mabe of Sonora and Dee Dee (Larry) Roller of Iowa; a sister, Geraldine Barton of Clarkson; two brothers, Dewey Riggs of Clarkson and C. L. Riggs of Louisville; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, at Manakee Funeral Home Upton with the Rev. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Mabe Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. until the funeral Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019
