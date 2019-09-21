Elizabeth Riggs Choate, 89, of Upton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her residence in Upton.
She was born in Upton to Roy and Cliffie Riggs. She was a loving wife and mother. Elizabeth loved to farm. She enjoyed working outside and growing thier crops. She was a member of Sonora United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper "Jap" Choate; 11 siblings; her parents; 2 great-grandchildren; and two son-in-laws, Bob Littlefield and Joey Mabe.
She is survived by three sons, Gillard (Linda) Choate of Upton, Ronnie (Sharon) Choate of Upton and Paul (Carol Ann) Choate of Upton; four daughters, Carolyn (Danny) Knight of Sonora, Reva (Roger) Richardson of Upton, Opal Mabe of Sonora and Dee Dee (Larry) Roller of Iowa; a sister, Geraldine Barton of Clarkson; two brothers, Dewey Riggs of Clarkson and C. L. Riggs of Louisville; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, at Manakee Funeral Home Upton with the Rev. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Mabe Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. until the funeral Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019