Elizabeth Kay Blan, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, after a brief illness.
Aside from time in Georgia and Delaware, she was a lifelong resident of Hardin County and a retiree of Hardin County Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Sherman Arnold Blan; her parents, Joe and Della Greer; and an infant sister, Dorothy Greer.
Survivors include her three children, Laura Dingess, Nathan Blan and Quintin (Wendy) Blan; and her four grandchildren, Meghann Ellsworth, Owen Blan, Rachael Dingess and Alina Cobb.
There will be no visitation and interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
.