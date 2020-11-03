1/
Elizabeth Kay Blan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Kay Blan, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

Aside from time in Georgia and Delaware, she was a lifelong resident of Hardin County and a retiree of Hardin County Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Sherman Arnold Blan; her parents, Joe and Della Greer; and an infant sister, Dorothy Greer.

Survivors include her three children, Laura Dingess, Nathan Blan and Quintin (Wendy) Blan; and her four grandchildren, Meghann Ellsworth, Owen Blan, Rachael Dingess and Alina Cobb.

There will be no visitation and interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved