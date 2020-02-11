Elizabeth "Agnes" Lakarosky, 99, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was a native of Palmyra, Ohio, and an active member of St. James Catholic Church, where she was a part of the bereavement committee, Parish Council, choir and taught religion classes. She was a member of the Elizabethtown Garden Club, Elizabethtown Women's Club and the American Field Service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Lakarosky; her parents, Joseph and Suzanne Mundeveil Tolla; two brothers, Edward Tolla and Thomas Tolla; and a sister, Julia Terrell.
Survivors include two sons, Mark (Kathy) Lakarosky of Kendall Park, New Jersey, and Philip (Michaline) Lakarosky of Versailles; two daughters, Paulette (John) McLaughlin of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Connie (Tom) Marten of Fortville, Indiana; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Donations can be made to St. James Catholic School.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020