Elizabeth Seale, 87, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.

She retired from the V.A. Medical Center in Lex­ing­ton where she was a registered nurse. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Seale; daughters, Donna Gail Dearth and Mary Susan Hargis; parents, Edward and Adrian Henning; brothers, Hubert Joseph Henning and Tommy Henning; and a sister, Lula Mae Smith.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Dana) Hargis of Lawrenceburg and Steve (Debbie) Hargis of Owensboro; two daughters, Jennifer Gunzburg and Kathy Barnes, both of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Hosparus.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To leave a condolence, go to www.dixonatwood.com.

Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Eliza­bethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral Home
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019
