Ella "Fran" Frances Noll, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Cub Run to Robert and Shirley Childress Stith. A homemaker, she was a longtime member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Noll; her parents; and two sisters, Christine Stith and Linda Wilson.



Survivors include her loving husband, Paul E. Noll of Elizabethtown; four sons, Justin Greer of Elizabethtown, Greg Hodges of Howevalley and Kerry and Jimmy Noll, both of Greencastle; three daughters, Jan Burch and Mary Noll, both of Indianapolis, and Sonya Hubley of White Mills; three sisters, Carol Martin of Bowling Green, Debbie Martin of Center and Tammy Cook of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Houston Stith of Munfordville and Steve Stith of Cub Run; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Steve Stith officiating.



Because of COVID-19, we require every visitor wear a mask or face cover.



