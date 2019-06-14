Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Marie "Renie" Bieber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Marie "Renie" Bieber, 92, went to her Heavenly home Monday, June 10, 2019, under the care of Hosparus and her loving family.



Renie was born in Denton, Maryland, on Dec. 14, 1926, to Ernest and Ethel Brown. She grew up in a loving home surrounded by nine sisters and brothers.



She received a teaching degree from the University of Maryland, which she used immediately upon graduation to teach third- and fourth-graders for two years in Glen Burnie, Maryland. She met Melvin Henry Bieber, U.S. Army, through a teaching friend and they were married 10 months later on Dec. 23, 1950. While they spent three years stationed with the Army in Germany, Renie taught a year of fourth and fifth grade and a year of third and fourth grade, traveled to many of the surrounding countries and had her first two children.



Upon returning to the Fort Knox area, Renie stayed home with the children while Mel traveled with the military. Some of the early accomplishments Renie was most proud of included helping with the newly started Headstart Program. From there, she started a kindergarten class in 1960 at Vine Grove Baptist Church to give the children a "head start" before beginning first grade.

She volunteered with the bookmobile in Vine Grove for many years, helped with Cub Scouts and guided children through Sunbeams, GAs and RAs at church. She was active in the Vine Grove Women's Club and also Radcliff Homemakers. When Mel retired from the Army, Renie returned to teaching first grade at Vine Grove Elementary School. She taught first grade for 26 years and she was proud to say, "I've taught a million little kids to read" and several told her "You taught me to read and now I love to read because of you." She loved books and loved to reach out to children with the excitement they could "read anything they wanted to read."



Renie was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church, formed in 1980 beginning at "The Barn" and eventually moving into their new church home on Valley View Drive. What an honor to be involved in the forming of a new church and watching the church grow and thrive over the years. At Valley View, she sang in the choir and was a member of the Rose Marlow Circle from the onset.



Renie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Melvin Henry Bieber; and her son, Michael Henry Bieber.



Surviving Renie are her three children, Donna (Stan) Scott, Philip Bieber and Glenn (Utona) Bieber; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Bieber; four grandchildren, Justin (Sierra) Scott, Trevor (Amory) Scott, Brad (Melissa) Bieber and Courtney (Stephen) Whobrey; and seven great-grandchildren, Hayes Scott, Jillian and Anna Page Scott, Audrey and Mason Bieber and Michael and Hunter Whobrey.



Renie had her body donated to the U of L Willed Body Program to continue the "circle of teaching and learning" for others.



Join us for a memorial celebration Sunday, July 14, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.



As an expression of sympathy, consider bringing a children's book that will be distributed to Vine Grove Elementary and other area schools. A book in the hands of a child would be a great tribute to Renie's love of teaching children to read. You also can honor Renie by giving monetary donations to any of the following, Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive, Vine Grove, KY 40175, to purchase learning materials for the children's ministry, Vine Grove Elementary School, 309 First St., Vine Grove, KY 40175, to purchase books for the school library or to Hosparus of Central KY, P.O. Box 2149. Elizabethtown, KY 42702, envelopes will be available for donations. Ella Marie "Renie" Bieber, 92, went to her Heavenly home Monday, June 10, 2019, under the care of Hosparus and her loving family.Renie was born in Denton, Maryland, on Dec. 14, 1926, to Ernest and Ethel Brown. She grew up in a loving home surrounded by nine sisters and brothers.She received a teaching degree from the University of Maryland, which she used immediately upon graduation to teach third- and fourth-graders for two years in Glen Burnie, Maryland. She met Melvin Henry Bieber, U.S. Army, through a teaching friend and they were married 10 months later on Dec. 23, 1950. While they spent three years stationed with the Army in Germany, Renie taught a year of fourth and fifth grade and a year of third and fourth grade, traveled to many of the surrounding countries and had her first two children.Upon returning to the Fort Knox area, Renie stayed home with the children while Mel traveled with the military. Some of the early accomplishments Renie was most proud of included helping with the newly started Headstart Program. From there, she started a kindergarten class in 1960 at Vine Grove Baptist Church to give the children a "head start" before beginning first grade.She volunteered with the bookmobile in Vine Grove for many years, helped with Cub Scouts and guided children through Sunbeams, GAs and RAs at church. She was active in the Vine Grove Women's Club and also Radcliff Homemakers. When Mel retired from the Army, Renie returned to teaching first grade at Vine Grove Elementary School. She taught first grade for 26 years and she was proud to say, "I've taught a million little kids to read" and several told her "You taught me to read and now I love to read because of you." She loved books and loved to reach out to children with the excitement they could "read anything they wanted to read."Renie was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church, formed in 1980 beginning at "The Barn" and eventually moving into their new church home on Valley View Drive. What an honor to be involved in the forming of a new church and watching the church grow and thrive over the years. At Valley View, she sang in the choir and was a member of the Rose Marlow Circle from the onset.Renie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Melvin Henry Bieber; and her son, Michael Henry Bieber.Surviving Renie are her three children, Donna (Stan) Scott, Philip Bieber and Glenn (Utona) Bieber; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Bieber; four grandchildren, Justin (Sierra) Scott, Trevor (Amory) Scott, Brad (Melissa) Bieber and Courtney (Stephen) Whobrey; and seven great-grandchildren, Hayes Scott, Jillian and Anna Page Scott, Audrey and Mason Bieber and Michael and Hunter Whobrey.Renie had her body donated to the U of L Willed Body Program to continue the "circle of teaching and learning" for others.Join us for a memorial celebration Sunday, July 14, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.As an expression of sympathy, consider bringing a children's book that will be distributed to Vine Grove Elementary and other area schools. A book in the hands of a child would be a great tribute to Renie's love of teaching children to read. You also can honor Renie by giving monetary donations to any of the following, Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive, Vine Grove, KY 40175, to purchase learning materials for the children's ministry, Vine Grove Elementary School, 309 First St., Vine Grove, KY 40175, to purchase books for the school library or to Hosparus of Central KY, P.O. Box 2149. Elizabethtown, KY 42702, envelopes will be available for donations. Published in The News-Enterprise on June 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close