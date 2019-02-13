Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Calhoun. View Sign

Ellen Calhoun, 91, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Calhoun was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 10281 in Vine Grove and a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. Calhoun; her parents, Thomas Jefferson Newlun and Anna Mae Stanley; and a son-in-law, George Stephen "Tootall" Trimnel.



Survivors include a daughter, Monika Trimnel of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Jason Kallenberg and his wife, Kim, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Shannon Kallenberg of Elizabethtown; and four great-grandchildren, Brieanna Kallenberg, Ashley Ray, Jenna Kallenberg and Kylie Perry.



The funeral for Mrs. Calhoun is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019

