Ellen Calhoun, 91, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Calhoun.
Mrs. Calhoun was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 10281 in Vine Grove and a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. Calhoun; her parents, Thomas Jefferson Newlun and Anna Mae Stanley; and a son-in-law, George Stephen "Tootall" Trimnel.
Survivors include a daughter, Monika Trimnel of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Jason Kallenberg and his wife, Kim, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Shannon Kallenberg of Elizabethtown; and four great-grandchildren, Brieanna Kallenberg, Ashley Ray, Jenna Kallenberg and Kylie Perry.
The funeral for Mrs. Calhoun is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019