Elmer Frank "Bean" Ross Jr., 64, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Ross was a native of Louisville and the son of Elmer F. Ross Sr. and the late Perrie Daniels. He was the Apostle of the Prophetic Word Worship Centre. Mr. Ross also was a U. S. Army veteran, active in civil rights as a member of the NAACP and the Urban League as well as the owner of Ross's Barber Shop.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Ross.



Along with his father, Elmer Ross Sr., survivors include his wife, Deborah Ross; three sons, Quincy Johnson, Elmer Ross III and David Ross (Kimberly); two daughters, Diamond Ross and Debean Ross; three brothers, Michael, Kenneth and Robert Ross; a sister, Vickie Johnson; and three grandchildren, Draylen Ross, Olivia Johnson and Jacob Johnson.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hill Street Baptist Church in Louisville with Pastor Gregory Smith and Dr. Ruth Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



