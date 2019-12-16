Elmer M. ""Donnie"" Waters, 81, of Cecilia, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Lebanon Junction to Vernie and Pearl Dragoo Waters. He retired from United Catalyst after 32 years. He was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church and was an avid UK fan.



He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his stepmother, Mary Waters; a daughter, Patricia Pearl Waters; a grandson, Chase Freeman; and an infant sister.



He loved his wife of 58 years, Shirley McCubbins Waters of Cecilia; two sons, Roger (Cathy) Waters of Elizabethtown and Jonathan Wayne (Tonya) Waters of Cecilia; four daughters, Donna (Steve) Highbaugh of Bonnieville, Sue (Jesse) Elliott of Elizabethtown, Debbie (Steve) Freeman of Louisville and Nancy Wilmoth of Cecilia; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and his little dog, Buttons.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kelly Tucker officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.