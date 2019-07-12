Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Joy Cable, infant daughter of Mike and Meighan Shumate Cable, passed from this life to Heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019.



Meighan and Mike have known since April that Ellie was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 and likely would not come home from the hospital. In her nine months, she brought much joy to many as they awaited her arrival. Meighan carried her with joy and love as the gift from God that she is, but her life was brief and she's back in the arms of Jesus.



Besides her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Bryce and Kim Shumate and Michael and Terry Cable.



Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.



A small, private graveside service will be held at a later date.



The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Clarity Solutions, 105 E. Memorial Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 in memory of Eloise Joy Cable to share joy and love with moms and families in that way.



Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.

