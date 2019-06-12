Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise T. (Westphal) Armour. View Sign Service Information Kurrus Funeral Home 1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W Belleville , IL 62223 (618)-235-2100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Christopher Catholic Church Radcliff , KY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise T. Westphal Armour, 93, born Thursday, Oct. 1, 1925, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Liberty Village of Maryville, Illinois.



Eloise was treasured as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her friends knew her as a true genuine Southern Belle. She was a co-owner of many businesses including Armour Realty in Hardin County. She was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff until she moved out of the area. She was the former president of the Younger Women's Club in Elizabethtown, volunteered at TOCO Shop and Shelter Shop in Belleville, Illinois, and enjoyed a lifetime of volunteering.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Armour; her parents, William C. and Verna VanCourt Westphal; a brother, Arsene Westphal; five sisters, Bertha Lane, Verna Dufault, Marie Seiler, Betty Stewart and Barbara Larson; and a grandson, Ched Hudgins.



Survivors include her four children, Nancy Heard and Joy Hudgins, both of Belleville, John "Jay" (Pat) Armour Jr. of Foley, Alabama, and Anne (Gregory) Berger of Edwardsville, Illinois; her eight grandchildren, Justin (Hillary) Heard, Kimberly (Tony) Vrooman, Allison (Matt) Scott, William Hudgins, Jason Armour, Tara (Jason) Phillips, Andrew Berger and Andersen Berger (fiancée Rachel Fasnacht); four step-grandchildren, Roger (Miggi) Howard, Monica Howard (John Parkerson), Beth (Garrett) Webb and Robin Howard; a brother, Joseph Westphal of Pascagoula; two brothers-in-law, Dick Lane of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Dr. Ralph Coffman of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Shirley Westphal of Pascagoula; 12 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with Father Jeff Hopper officiating. Interment follows in North Harden Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Memorials may be made to the or Hospice of Southern Illinois.



