Elroy Walkup, 85. of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Norton Hospital.
He was a native of Hiseville and a member of Elizabethtown Church of Christ. He retired from Charles C. Parks Grocery after 30 years and owned his own lawn care business for more than 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Cleo Mae Dennison Walkup; three brothers, Mitchell, James and David Walkup and the mother of his daughter, Shirley Walkup.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walkup of Elizabethtown; one granddaughter, Lily Derthick and special friends, Richard and Jennifer Derthick of Traverse City, Michigan, and Charlie Stanley of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is and noon Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follow in Hiseville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 13, 2019