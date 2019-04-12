Elsie Marie Fish, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was the former Elsie Goehringer, a retired Sears employee and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dudley L. Fish.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Fish (Stacy); three daughters, Dianne Gardner (Steve), Sherlyn Berry and Darlene Wilmore; two sisters, Betty Hicks and Delores Moerdyk; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 919 Palatka Road, Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Methodist Children's Home or Epworth United Methodist Church.
Nunnelley Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019