Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Marie Fish. View Sign

Elsie Marie Fish, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



She was the former Elsie Goehringer, a retired Sears employee and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.



Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dudley L. Fish.



Survivors include a son, Stephen Fish (Stacy); three daughters, Dianne Gardner (Steve), Sherlyn Berry and Darlene Wilmore; two sisters, Betty Hicks and Delores Moerdyk; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 919 Palatka Road, Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may go to the Methodist Children's Home or Epworth United Methodist Church.



Nunnelley Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements. Elsie Marie Fish, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.She was the former Elsie Goehringer, a retired Sears employee and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dudley L. Fish.Survivors include a son, Stephen Fish (Stacy); three daughters, Dianne Gardner (Steve), Sherlyn Berry and Darlene Wilmore; two sisters, Betty Hicks and Delores Moerdyk; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 919 Palatka Road, Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may go to the Methodist Children's Home or Epworth United Methodist Church.Nunnelley Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.

4327 Taylor Boulevard

Louisville , KY 40215

(502) 368-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close