Elta Christine Dennis, 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Leitchfield, the daughter of Hobert L. and Erma (Paul) Conder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Denzel and Calvin Conder.
She is survived by her husband, William F. Dennis; one daughter, Wendy Gay Frazier; two sons, Timmy Ray Dennis and Justin Leon Hawkins (Glenda); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Clark; a special niece, Luanne Bagby (Arthur); and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Hebron Full Gospel Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and again from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Dennis in person at the funeral home or the church are required to wear a mask while inside for the safety of all those in attendance.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Dennis. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family and a virtual guestbook is available at watsonhuntfuneral.com.