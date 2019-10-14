Elvin Dean Haire, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He served in the U. S. Army and was working at Cracker Barrel in Elizabethtown, where he had been employed for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Dean and Flora Mae Haire; and two brothers, Wayne Haire and Stephen Haire.
Survivors include three sisters, Nancy (Michael) Kean of Elizabethtown, Lisa (Nigel) Gomez of Kileen, Texas, and Emma (Evan) Ingram of Vine Grove; and a brother, Mike Haire of Elizabethtown.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2019