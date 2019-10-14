Elvin Dean Haire

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvin Dean Haire.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elvin Dean Haire, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.

He served in the U. S. Army and was working at Cracker Barrel in Elizabethtown, where he had been employed for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Dean and Flora Mae Haire; and two brothers, Wayne Haire and Stephen Haire.

Survivors include three sisters, Nancy (Michael) Kean of Elizabethtown, Lisa (Nigel) Gomez of Kileen, Texas, and Emma (Evan) Ingram of Vine Grove; and a brother, Mike Haire of Elizabethtown.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.