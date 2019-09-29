Emma Beatrice Doyle Richardson, 92, of Irvington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana.
Bea was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Rocky Hill, Kentucky, to the late Andrew Russell Doyle and Ollie Ann Wingfield Doyle.
Bea was a member of Guston Baptist Church, a farmer, a wonderful cook, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During World War II, she worked at a furniture factory. She and Harry, her husband of 71 years, loved to travel in their RV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mason Richardson; a son, Daniel Wayne Richardson; five sisters and six brothers.
She is survived by her children, Lonnie (Libby) Richardson of Westview, Linda K. Davidson of Brandenburg, Sheila Ann (Mike) Martin of Elizabethtown and Pamela J. (Ken) Saltsgaver of Leavenworth, Indiana; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and after 8 a.m. EDT Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Condolences may be made at www.irvingtonfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019