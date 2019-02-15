Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Emmett Russell "Rabbit" Dailey, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Emmett was born June 22, 1930. He was a body man for 60 years. He worked at Pate's Oldsmobile, Tinsley's, Wilson's Oldsmobile, Ray's Ford and T & D Body Shop. He was a member of Cecilia Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Dailey; his parents, Milburn and Nellie Quire Dailey; his sister, Geneva Payton; his five brothers, Johnny, Selbert, Reed, Chester and Bernie Dailey; and a great-granddaughter, Liza Bird.



Survivors include his two sons, Rusty (Tammy) Dailey and Bruce (Margie) Dailey; two daughters, Patricia (Randy) Moore and Linda (Glenn) McAnly; seven grandchildren, Carolyn (Emery) DeTray, Casce Ploude, Carla (Joe) Groft, Ben (Kayla) Dailey, Adam (Kelly) Moore, Sarah (Jeff) Brown and Tiffany McAnly; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Thacker.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Emmett Russell "Rabbit" Dailey, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.Emmett was born June 22, 1930. He was a body man for 60 years. He worked at Pate's Oldsmobile, Tinsley's, Wilson's Oldsmobile, Ray's Ford and T & D Body Shop. He was a member of Cecilia Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Dailey; his parents, Milburn and Nellie Quire Dailey; his sister, Geneva Payton; his five brothers, Johnny, Selbert, Reed, Chester and Bernie Dailey; and a great-granddaughter, Liza Bird.Survivors include his two sons, Rusty (Tammy) Dailey and Bruce (Margie) Dailey; two daughters, Patricia (Randy) Moore and Linda (Glenn) McAnly; seven grandchildren, Carolyn (Emery) DeTray, Casce Ploude, Carla (Joe) Groft, Ben (Kayla) Dailey, Adam (Kelly) Moore, Sarah (Jeff) Brown and Tiffany McAnly; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Thacker.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close