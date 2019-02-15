Emmett Russell "Rabbit" Dailey, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Emmett was born June 22, 1930. He was a body man for 60 years. He worked at Pate's Oldsmobile, Tinsley's, Wilson's Oldsmobile, Ray's Ford and T & D Body Shop. He was a member of Cecilia Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Dailey; his parents, Milburn and Nellie Quire Dailey; his sister, Geneva Payton; his five brothers, Johnny, Selbert, Reed, Chester and Bernie Dailey; and a great-granddaughter, Liza Bird.
Survivors include his two sons, Rusty (Tammy) Dailey and Bruce (Margie) Dailey; two daughters, Patricia (Randy) Moore and Linda (Glenn) McAnly; seven grandchildren, Carolyn (Emery) DeTray, Casce Ploude, Carla (Joe) Groft, Ben (Kayla) Dailey, Adam (Kelly) Moore, Sarah (Jeff) Brown and Tiffany McAnly; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Thacker.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Arnold Moon officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019