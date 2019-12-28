Eric Castro, 36, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Castro worked for the Hardin County Schools.
Survivors include his wife, Yanira Castro of Radcliff; three children, Yanis Castro, Eric Castro Jr. and Javier Castro; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral is at Compagnola Funeral Home, 4405-07 N. 5th St., Philadelphia. Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, is in charge of local arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019