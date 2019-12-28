Eric Castro

Eric Castro, 36, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Castro worked for the Hardin County Schools.

Survivors include his wife, Yanira Castro of Rad­cliff; three children, Yanis Castro, Eric Castro Jr. and Javier Castro; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is at Compagnola Funeral Home, 4405-07 N. 5th St., Philadelphia. Chism Family Fune­ral Home, Vine Grove, is in charge of local arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
